Dennis Trillo, ‘Saving Grace’ win at Asian Academy Awards

Dennis Trillo was named Best Actor in a Leading Role at the 2025 Asian Academy Creative Awards (AACA) held Thursday night, Dec. 4, at the Capitol Theatre in Singapore.

The Kapuso actor bested 11 other nominees, including Jacob Elordi of Australia (“The Narrow to the Deep North”), Park Bo Gum of South Korea (“When Life Gives You Tangerines”) and F4 member Vic Chou of Taiwan (“The World Between Us”).

Dennis was recognized for his performance in the film “Green Bones,” which also earned him Best Actor honors at MMFF 2024, Gawad Urian 2025 and the 41st Star Awards for Movies.

“Saving Grace,” the Philippine adaptation of the Japanese drama Mother and starring Julia Montes, Zia Grace and Sharon Cuneta, was awarded Best Adaptation of an Existing Format.

Among the Filipino celebrities present at the 2025 AACA was Jodi Sta. Maria, nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role for the film “Untold.” In 2022, she won the same category for her role in “The Broken Marriage Vow.”

Also present were Piolo Pascual, nominated for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for “The Kingdom,” and Dimples Romana, nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for “Caretaker.” / TRC