Dennis Trillo’s son Calix survives car accident

The son of Dennis Trillo, Calix Ho, is now safe after the vehicle he was driving crashed on May 25, 2026.

“At around 5 a.m., my eldest son fell asleep while driving alone. He crashed into the island barrier and the car overturned… Total wreck,” Dennis posted on Facebook before later deleting the post.

Calix, 18, is Dennis’ son with former girlfriend Carlene Aguilar.

“He suffered bruises on his head and arm, and his left hand is swollen. Not everyone gets this lucky in accidents. Thank God that was all that happened,” the Kapuso actor added. / TRC S