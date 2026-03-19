Dennis Trillo’s son wins fencing gold for UP

Calix Ho, the son of actor Dennis Trillo, won a gold medal for the University of the Philippines in the UAAP Season 88 Fencing Tournament.

Jennylyn Mercado shared the achievement on Instagram Stories, tagging Calix and reposting updates from the UP Fencing Club and his mother, Carlene Aguilar.

“Calix Ho delivers another GOLD for UP in the Men’s Epee Individual event of the UAAP Season 88 Fencing Tournament,” the post read.

Photos shared by Utak Puso: UP Fighting Maroons also showed Mercado, Trillo and Aguilar celebrating the win, with Aguilar wearing a UP Maroons jacket. / TRC S