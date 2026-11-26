THE Department of Environment and Natural Resources in Central Visayas (DENR 7) has urged the public to report wildlife crimes following the killing and butchering of two green sea turtles in Lila, Bohol.

In an advisory, DENR 7 condemned the killing, butchering and harvesting of the marine turtles, which were discovered in Barangay Tiguis on Nov. 18, 2026.

The Bohol Provincial Environment Management Office (Bpemo) reported that a farmer discovered the first turtle at around 5:30 a.m., while a second was found floating near the shoreline shortly afterward.

The two turtles measured 45 centimeters long and 40 centimeters wide, and 34 centimeters long and 30 centimeters wide, respectively.

Both turtles had been butchered, with their meat reportedly removed. Their carcasses were documented and buried at the site, Bpemo said.

Police have identified and questioned a person of interest in connection with the incident.

Initial findings included a boat with bloodstains on its fishing net and a piece of wood suspected to have been used to strike a turtle.

These findings remain subject to further investigation and verification.

Penalties

DENR 7 said the killing of marine turtles violates Republic Act 9147, or the Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act.

Under Section 28 of the law, those found guilty of killing protected wildlife may face up to six years of imprisonment and/or a fine of up to P500,000, the agency said.

DENR 7 urged the public to report cases of wildlife hunting, killing, butchering and illegal trade to help authorities investigate and prevent further incidents.

The public may report wildlife crimes to the nearest DENR office or call DENR 7 at (032) 328-3335.

The agency said public information could help authorities investigate the incident and hold those responsible accountable.

“Do not look away. Do not remain silent. Your report can help prevent another wildlife crime,” DENR 7 said. / DPC