DENR, BFP partner to combat wildfires

FORESTS and communities across Central Visayas are set to gain stronger protection from wildfires after environmental and fire authorities forged a landmark partnership aimed at improving prevention, preparedness, and emergency response amid growing climate-related risks.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) 7 and the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) 7 signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, during the opening of the Training on Forest Fire Management, Prevention and Suppression in Talibon, Bohol.

In a press statement by DENR 7 sent to the media, the partnership aims to enhance the region’s capacity to prevent, manage, and suppress forest and grass fires that endanger forests, watersheds, biodiversity and communities dependent on these ecosystems.

“As climate change continues to heighten the frequency and intensity of forest and grass fires, the collaboration marks a proactive and strategic step toward safeguarding the region’s forests, watersheds, biodiversity and communities that rely on these critical ecosystems for their survival and well-being,” said DENR 7.

The agreement was signed by DENR 7 Director Laudemir Salac and BFP 7 Director Fire Chief Supt. Fred Trajeras Jr., represented by BFP 7 Assistant Director for Operations Fire Senior Supt. Rogelio Bongabong Jr.

Under the partnership, the two agencies will work closely on “forest fire prevention, emergency response, suppression operations, capacity development and environmental protection” efforts across the region.

Officials described the agreement as a proactive step toward building resilience against disasters while ensuring protection of critical forest ecosystems.

“More than formal agreement, the MOU represents a shared pledge of action, partnership and resilience. It brings together environmental stewards and fire responders under a common mission — to prevent disasters before they occur, protect lives and natural resources, and ensure that future generations inherit healthy and thriving forests,” said DENR 7.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by DENR Bohol Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Officer Forester Wilson Henson, Bohol Provincial Fire Marshal Fire Supt. Raul Bustaliño and Civil Protection Regional Attaché of the Embassy of France Vincent Pairault.

Risks

Forest fires, also known as wildfires, refer to uncontrolled blazes that occur in natural areas such as forests, grasslands, and brushlands. These fires typically ignite when dry vegetation catches fire and spreads rapidly due to hot temperatures, strong winds, and prolonged lack of rainfall.

Conditions such as El Niño can further increase the risk, as extended dry spells leave vegetation highly flammable.

Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration Visayas Weather Bureau chief Alfredo Quiblat Jr. earlier said in a news forum that there is an 80 percent likelihood that El Niño will intensify into a full-fledged event before the end of the year.

El Niño is a climate phenomenon marked by the abnormal warming of Pacific waters, which often disrupts normal weather systems and can bring prolonged dry spells and below-average rainfall in affected regions, including the Philippines.

Quiblat confirmed that El Niño conditions are already established over the tropical Pacific, indicating sustained warming in ocean surface temperatures.

The country is currently at the third level of El Niño alert as sea surface temperatures in the tropical Pacific have exceeded normal ranges. / DPC