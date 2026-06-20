DENR brings mobile permitting service to Cebu City

THE Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) on Thursday, June 18, 2026, launched its first-ever “Permitting on Wheels” service in Cebu City, bringing environmental permit applications closer to the public and reducing the need for lengthy travel and processing times.

Held at SM City Cebu, the two-day initiative forms part of a broader campaign to make government services more accessible while promoting environmental awareness and conservation efforts across Central Visayas.

DENR 7 Executive Director Laudemir Salac said the mobile permitting service was designed to bring the agency’s services directly to communities. The past two mobile permitting services were mounted in Bohol and Bantayan Islands.

Bringing services closer

The DENR Express: Permitting on Wheels program is part of a nationwide initiative launched by the agency in April 2026 to streamline environmental permitting and bring government services closer to businesses and communities.

Implemented across all 17 regions, the program aims to reduce travel costs and processing delays by conducting on-site permitting activities and providing direct assistance to applicants, particularly micro, small and medium enterprises.

DENR officials said applicants with complete requirements may receive their permits on the same day.

The initiative also serves as an information and education campaign to help businesses and communities better understand environmental laws and permitting requirements.

DENR officials said the program is regularly assessed and refined to improve service delivery and encourage greater compliance with environmental regulations.

Conservation awareness campaign

Alongside the mobile service, the DENR opened the exhibit “Bahandi sa Kinaiyahan: Kinabuhi, Kabilin ug Kalikupan,” highlighting efforts to protect wildlife and ecosystems in the region.

Centered on the theme “Pag-ila, Pag-amuma, ug Pagpanalipud sa Bahandi sa Kinaiyahan sa Sugbohol,” the exhibit showcases the 22 protected areas in Central Visayas and underscores their role in sustaining the region’s biodiversity and ecotourism industry.

“We want the public to know that we have 22 protected areas, some of which have already been established through legislation. Most of our tourism destinations are ecotourism areas, so it is important that we protect these natural resources and the environment to ensure their sustainability,” Salac said in Tagalog.

The launch was attended by officials from the DENR, Mines and Geosciences Bureau, Environmental Management Bureau, Department of Tourism, Cebu Provincial Government, Cebu City Government, and local environment offices across Central Visayas. / Bejay Chen Tabayag, Benedicto College Intern