DENR-EMB 7 defends partial lifting of CDO on Binaliw landfill

THE Department of Environment and Natural Resources-Environmental Management Bureau (DENR-EMB) 7 has defended its decision to partly lift the cease and desist order (CDO) against the landfill operator in Barangay Binaliw, Cebu City, citing compliance with key environmental safeguards and Cebu’s urgent need for waste disposal capacity.

EMB 7 Director John Edward Ang said on Friday, May 1, 2026, the move permits limited operations for Prime Integrated Waste Solutions Inc. (PWS) Cebu. The decision follows remediation efforts after a Jan. 8 trash slide killed 36 people.

The agency, he said, balanced environmental protection with the practical necessity of handling the city’s growing waste management demands.

Limited scope

The partial lifting is not a full reopening as operations remain restricted to specific engineered cells while the firm completes stabilization works. PWS Cebu must adhere to all conditions set under its amended environmental compliance certificate (ECC), according to the DENR-EMB 7.

Under an ECC amendment issued on March 31, the landfill operator may develop additional engineered components to improve safety, including a new disposal cell at the toe of the landfill and a smaller interim cell for controlled operations.

The DENR-EMB 7 said it maintains close oversight of the PWS Cebu facility in Binaliw. Regular inspections focus on structural stability, waste volume and leachate management.

Local government units and stakeholders will also participate in site visits to ensure transparent compliance, it added.

The Cebu City Council has raised concerns over communication gaps during a recent executive session, with Councilor Joel Garganera expressing frustration that the legislative body was not fully briefed on the facility’s regulatory status.

PWS manager Niño Abellana clarified the landfill now uses a controlled interim cell system. / CAV