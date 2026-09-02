DENR encourages LGUs to replicate Bayawan waste management model

THE Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) has urged local government units (LGUs) to strengthen waste segregation and landfill management, citing Bayawan City’s consistent operations.

In a news release Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2026, the DENR highlighted Bayawan City in Negros Oriental as an example of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s vision for local governments to serve as showcases of best practices.

“Proper landfill design is possible, and all LGUs should follow the example of Bayawan,” Environment Secretary Juan Miguel Cuna said during a visit to the Bayawan City Waste Management and Ecology Center.

Workable solutions

He commended the City for its effective solid waste practices under Republic Act 9003, or the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act of 2000.

“Bayawan is a clear example of that vision in action. Through strong local leadership, community participation and collaboration with the DENR, the City has shown that proper solid waste management can build cleaner communities,” Cuna said.

The 27.4-hectare ecology center in Barangay Maninihon includes a sanitary landfill, materials recovery facility, composting unit and septage system serving 28 barangays and about 117,900 residents.

Compliance challenges

In 2023, Bayawan faced compliance problems after its effluent wastewater failed to meet standards, receiving a Notice of Violation from the DENR.

“There was a time when our effluent wastewater did not pass and DENR issued us a Notice of Violation,” center assistant manager Irvin Joshua Elum said in a mix of English and Tagalog.

“Tinulungan nila kami kung pano ma-resolve yung situation, nagbigay sila ng technical advice and thankfully, na-address yung problem, and nakapasa na tayo,” he added.

(They helped us figure out how to resolve the situation, giving us technical advice and, thankfully, the problem was addressed and we passed.)

Replicable model

Bayawan enforced a Pay-As-You-Throw scheme requiring designated stickers on waste sacks, resulting in 80 percent of waste being segregated before disposal.

Cuna noted that environmental laws work when implemented consistently and when communities are made part of the solution. / From PNA