DENR files charges against vloggers filmed mistreating tarsiers

THE Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) in Region 12 (Soccsksargen) has filed criminal charges against two male vloggers for allegedly maltreating two Philippine tarsiers in Barangay Maligo, Polomolok, South Cotabato.

DENR Soccsksargen, in a Facebook post on Thursday, April 11, 2024, identified the vloggers as Ryan Parreño and Sammy Estrebilla who are the personalities behind the page, "Farm Boy."

The charges stem from a viral video on social media showing the individuals handling the endangered animals, classified as Other Threatened Species.

DENR Soccsksargen filed on April 11 cases against Parreño and Estrebilla for violations of Republic Act (RA) 9147, or the Wildlife Act of 2001, and RA 11038, or the Expanded National Integrated Protected Areas System (E-Nipas) Act of 2018.

"Our evaluation disclosed that a crime has been committed," said DENR Soccsksargen Director Felix S. Alicer.

"The filing of the case is an action taken so that the citizens would not imitate the disturbing same acts," he added.

Alicer urged the public to assist the DENR in protecting wildlife and the environment.