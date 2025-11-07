DENR launches probe into Monterrazas de Cebu project

The team will conduct a comprehensive on-site assessment beginning November 7 to determine the project’s compliance with its Environmental Compliance Certificate (ECC) and other environmental regulations.

The inspection will also evaluate the effectiveness of the project’s drainage, slope protection, and runoff management systems; the stability of slopes and potential risks of landslides and flooding; possible alterations to natural landforms and proximity to timberland areas; and evidence of erosion, siltation, or obstructions in nearby tributaries and waterways.

The DENR has directed the project’s developer to submit its Engineering, Geological, and Geohazard Assessment report, which will be validated by the inspection team.

The department said it will not hesitate to impose corrective actions—including suspension, penalties, or other legal remedies—if violations of ECC conditions or environmental laws are found.

“We remain steadfast in our mission to balance development with environmental protection and to ensure that every project operates in full compliance with the law,” the DENR said.

The agency added that updates on the results of the joint technical evaluation will be released to the public once available. (CDF)