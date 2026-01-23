DENR moves to reopen Inayawan for waste transfer

FACING limited disposal options, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) plans to seek authority from the Supreme Court to temporarily use the closed Inayawan landfill as a transfer facility while longer-term waste solutions remain unresolved.
Environment Secretary Raphael Lotilla announced the plan during an emergency meeting with the Cebu Provincial Government and the local government units of Cebu City, Talisay City and Minglanilla on Thursday, January 22, 2026.
“We will prepare a petition to the Supreme Court, at the very least, to allow a temporary lifting of the prohibition on the use of the Inayawan landfill as a transfer facility,” Lotilla said.
The 15.4-hectare Inayawan landfill has been off-limits since a Writ of Kalikasan was granted by the Court of Appeals in 2016 and affirmed by the Supreme Court in 2018.
The writ, petitioned by then Cebu City Councilor Joel Garganera on September 3, 2016, protects the public’s right to a healthy environment. The landfill was originally closed in January 2015 after being declared full and was briefly reopened in June 2016 under former mayor Michael Rama.
The DENR’s move follows a deadly landfill landslide in Barangay Binaliw that killed 36 waste workers. The agency issued a cease-and-desist order against Prime Integrated Waste Solution Inc., the landfill operator, effectively suspending operations.
The Binaliw landfill serves Cebu City as well as neighboring Lapu-Lapu City and Mandaue City, underscoring the urgency of finding immediate and sustainable waste management solutions.
During the meeting, Talisay City Mayor Gerard Anthony “Samsam” Gullas Jr. and Minglanilla Mayor Rajiv Enad rejected a proposal to allow the dumping of solid waste from Cebu City in their jurisdictions, citing environmental concerns and health risks.
Both mayors, however, committed to facilitating the passage of garbage trucks through their areas if the waste is disposed of in other landfills.
Sanitary landfill facilities in Toledo City and the town of Aloguinsan are among the options being considered.
The Cebu City Government is temporarily dumping about 600 tons of solid waste daily at a landfill facility in Barangay Polog, Consolacion, an arrangement set to expire on February 11. (EHP)