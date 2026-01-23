DENR moves to reopen Inayawan for waste transfer

FACING limited disposal options, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) plans to seek authority from the Supreme Court to temporarily use the closed Inayawan landfill as a transfer facility while longer-term waste solutions remain unresolved.

Environment Secretary Raphael Lotilla announced the plan during an emergency meeting with the Cebu Provincial Government and the local government units of Cebu City, Talisay City and Minglanilla on Thursday, January 22, 2026.

“We will prepare a petition to the Supreme Court, at the very least, to allow a temporary lifting of the prohibition on the use of the Inayawan landfill as a transfer facility,” Lotilla said.