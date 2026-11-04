DENR: No rules, fines yet for trekking

TWO trekkers who hiked Cebu City’s closed Spartan Trail face no penalties so far because the Central Cebu Protected Landscape (CCPL) has yet to set fines for trekking or unauthorized entry.

The Protected Area Management Board (Pamb) has not established specific fees and penalties for such activities, said CCPL protected area superintendent Mardione delos Reyes at a news media forum on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026.

The two trekkers were summoned for an inquiry on Oct. 26 after videos of their Oct. 17 hike circulated online, despite the trail’s closure since Sept. 21. The CCPL Protected Area Management Office (Pamo) monitored social media posts to identify people who entered after the restriction took effect and has referred its findings to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) 7 legal division to determine the legal basis for any sanctions.

DENR 7 and protected area representatives will hold a consultative meeting on Thursday, Nov. 5, to discuss regulations for popular hiking and trekking destinations, including camping. A regional workshop next week will tackle resource-use fees and penalties for protected areas in the region.

The legal framework is Republic Act (RA) 7586, the National Integrated Protected Areas System Act, as amended by RA 11038, the Expanded Nipas Act. These laws prohibit activities that damage natural formations and other resources within protected areas, with sanctions depending on the offense.

Delos Reyes said the DENR does not intend to ban outdoor recreation altogether, but activities must be consistent with management zones. Multiple use zones may allow regulated human activity, while strict protection zones restrict anything that could disturb ecosystems.

Enforcement is complicated by the trail’s several entry and exit points. Pamo has 122 wardens, two for each of the 61 barangays covered, and has deployed them near the river and other likely access routes. Warning signs were installed at several entrances, exits and river areas, but Delos Reyes acknowledged there is none near the Pamo sub-office close to Buhisan Dam, an access point mentioned by one of the summoned trekkers. The DENR is also working with local governments and barangays to strengthen enforcement.

The roughly five-kilometer trail starts at Sitio Huya in Barangay Tisa, passes through forests and the Buhisan River, and extends toward Barangay Pamutan. It became popular during the Covid-19 pandemic.

It was closed after trees, boulders and gabions installed by the DENR were reported spray-painted. After an assessment, Pamo, the City Government, mountaineering groups and barangay representatives held a cleanup drive on Oct. 16.

For now, the trail remains off-limits. / CAV