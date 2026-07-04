DENR okays permit for Olango boardwalk

THE Sabang–Pangan-an Boardwalk Project in Olango Island has moved closer to realization after securing a Special Use Agreement in Protected Area (Sapa) from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) 7.

The project, which is expected to improve connectivity between coastal communities, was among the topics discussed during a coordination meeting between the Lapu-Lapu City Government, DENR 7 and the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) 7 on Wednesday, July 1, 2026.

The City Public Information Office said DENR 7 Director Forester Laudemir Salac approved the Sapa after the City Government complied with the required legal and environmental assessments.

According to the DENR, a Sapa is a legally binding agreement between the agency and a project proponent that authorizes and regulates the use or development of land, resources, or facilities within protected areas in accordance with the amended National Integrated Protected Areas System (Nipas) Act.

The Sabang–Pangan-an Boardwalk Project is a proposed coastal infrastructure project that aims to improve connectivity between Barangays Sabang and Pangan-an while supporting mobility, local livelihoods, and ecotourism development.

On April 14, Lone District Rep. Junard “Ahong” Chan inspected the project after it was temporarily suspended by the DENR.

Chan said the 1.3-kilometer boardwalk is expected to provide residents with a safer and more direct route between the two communities.

He added that the project would improve access during emergencies, support local livelihoods and help stimulate economic activity in the area.

The boardwalk is also expected to reduce residents’ reliance on boat transport and improve access to basic services. It is seen as particularly beneficial for students from Olango Island, who often face difficulties crossing the sea to reach schools and other essential destinations. / DPC