DENR serves over 600 clients in mobile permitting initiative

THE Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) served 670 clients in Tagbiliran City, Bohol during the rollout of its mobile permitting initiative, bringing environmental services closer to communities.

The DENR Express: Permitting on Wheels (POW) was held at Island City Mall on April 14–15, 2026, as part of a nationwide launch across 17 regions.

Among those served was Edwin Sardido of the Pilar Municipal Environment and Natural Resources Office, who processed an environmental compliance certificate for his local government unit’s (LGU) integrated potable water system without traveling to Cebu.

“Salamat aning easy access sa DENR. Amo unta nga purpose is moadto unta sa EMB Region 7. Maayo gani kay naa ni sila diri mao amo nalang gi-take advantage ang opportunity aron pod makatipid sa plete among LGU (Thank you for this easy access from DENR. Our purpose was to go to EMB Region 7. It is good that they are here, so we took advantage of the opportunity to help our LGU save on travel expenses),” Sardido said.

Nationwide rollout

The initiative launched nationwide on Tuesday, April 14, to provide easier access to environmental permitting services.

DENR 7 Executive Director Laudemir Salac said the program marks a shift toward more responsive governance, with real-time validation and on-site assistance that help reduce processing time and costs.

“With Permitting on Wheels, the DENR no longer waits for the people to come to us, kami na ang pupunta sa inyo. We bring with us not just services but solutions to your concerns and problems,” Salac said.

Simplified process

Environmental Management Bureau 7 Director John Edward Ang said the program simplifies complex permitting procedures and addresses long-standing challenges faced by stakeholders, particularly small and medium enterprises.

“Allow us to demonstrate our ability to provide technical assistance. We hope that through this, we can give a significant change to our stakeholders,” Ang said.

Gov. Erico Aristotle Aumentado welcomed the initiative, citing its benefits to local entrepreneurs and investors while reinforcing the Province’s commitment to environmental protection.

“Dako kaayo og tabang sa mga Bol-anon ang serbisyong gidala sa DENR-EMB (The services provided by DENR-EMB are of great help to the Boholanos),” Aumentado said.

“Kita nisuporta sa tumong sa DENR-EMB nga mapadali ug mapasayon ang aplikasyon alang sa mga environmental permits para sa atong katawhan (We support the DENR-EMB’s goal of speeding up and simplifying applications for environmental permits for our people),” he added.

Expanded services

Tagbilaran City Mayor Jane Yap said the initiative supports the City’s push for ease of doing business and environmental stewardship, aligning with her administration’s directive to digitalize

government services.

The program offered faster processing of Environmental Compliance Certificates, permits to operate and discharge permits, along with on-site technical assistance and consultations to reduce travel and delays.

It also provided services such as free patent applications, land status verification, subdivision surveys, land title distribution, wildlife permits, chainsaw registration, foreshore lease applications and Mines and Geosciences Bureau services including mineral permits and geohazard certifications.

The activity included orientations on environmental laws and policies, such as the Environmental Impact Statement System, Clean Air Act, Clean Water Act, hazardous waste management, solid waste management, pollution control and climate-resilient practices to improve public awareness and compliance.