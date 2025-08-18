DENR, Baricuatro halt Stria project over environmental violations

THE construction of The Stria, a high-rise condominium and resort project in Santa Fe, Bantayan Island in northern Cebu has been suspended after government agencies found multiple environmental violations. Both the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) and Cebu Gov. Pamela Baricuatro ordered work to stop, citing breaches of height limits and coastal protections.

The Stria is a planned condominium and resort by Fifth Avenue Property Development Corp. The project received initial clearance from the Protected Area Management Board (PAMB) on the condition that its height would not exceed three stories, or about 10 meters.

What rules did the project break?

Authorities found several violations:

Exceeding height limits. Under DENR Administrative Order 2009-09, buildings in protected areas cannot exceed 10 meters. Monitoring by DENR 7 showed the structure had already reached four floors and was designed to rise as high as 11 stories, according to DENR Secretary Rapahel Lotilla, in a statement on Monday, Aug. 18, 2025.

Encroaching on the salvage zone. The hotel reportedly extends into the 20-meter coastal easement mandated by the Water Code of the Philippines (Presidential Decree 1067). This zone is reserved for public use.

Ignoring stop-work orders. The DENR’s Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro) issued three notices of violation in 2024 and a stop order in May 2025. Despite these, construction continued.

How did the government respond?

The DENR suspended the project’s environmental compliance certificate.

The Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) 7 had earlier ordered the Fifth Avenue to pay P270,000 to address its violation, while DENR’s Cenro already issued three notices of violation dated July 31, 2024, Sept. 17, 2024 and Dec. 18, 2024.

Cenro also ordered an immediate stop to all construction activities related to the project on May 14 after the developer failed to respond to the notices issued.

On Monday, Aug. 18, 2025, Baricuatro ordered Santa Fe Mayor Ithamar Espinosa to suspend construction immediately and submit all related permits. She also tasked EMB 7 to conduct a technical site inspection and asked the Department of the Interior and Local Government to review the town’s role in issuing permits.

Defense

In an earlier report, The Stria’s developer, Fifth Avenue Property Development Corp., defended the legality of the project, saying it met all legal requirements, obtained permits, and received support from the

local government.

The developer said height restrictions cited in media reports do not apply to private land and noted it secured aviation clearance. It emphasized environmental compliance, a clear land title, and proper distance from the shoreline. The company also highlighted its public consultations and

sustainability measures.

Why does this matter?

Bantayan Island is a declared protected area, with strict environmental rules to preserve its coastal ecosystem. Critics argue that allowing oversized developments could set a dangerous precedent, threatening local communities, tourism balance and the island’s fragile environment.

What happens next?

A joint action report from DENR and DILG is expected within five working days of the governor’s directive.

Enforcement measures could include a cease-and-desist order and administrative sanctions against local officials who approved the permits.

The project’s future now depends on whether the developer can address the violations or if authorities will revoke its permits entirely. / JJL, CDF