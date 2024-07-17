DENR to enforce stricter issuance of CCPL development permits

An official from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) 7 has called for more stringent enforcement of regulations on issuing clearances for proposed structures within the Central Cebu Protected Landscape (CCPL).

In an interview on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, DENR 7 Executive Director Charlie Fabre said that he already instructed the protected area superintendent for stricter supervision of clearances and permits.

“This is what I instructed that regulations should be tracked. Well, it has always been followed, but I view this as a priority so that we don’t end up like what happened in Bohol,” said Fabre in Cebuano.

The Captain’s Peak Garden, a resort built within the protected area of Chocolate Hills in Bohol was ordered close by the DENR last Sept. 6, 2023. The resort has no environmental compliance certificate (ECC) and special use agreement in Protected Areas issued by the DENR’s Environmental Management Bureau.

This Bohol fiasco led to the preventive suspension of Bohol Gov. Aris Aumentado and 68 others including town mayors for six months without pay in connection with the investigation into the controversial construction of Captain’s Peak Resort.

The Chocolate Hills were declared as a national geological monument in the country on June 18, 1988. On July 1, 1997, it was declared a protected area through Proclamation 1037 issued by then-President Fidel Ramos.

According to Fabre, DENR 7 and the provincial government of Bohol are now in the process of amending a bill identifying specific boundaries in the tourist attraction.

As for Cebu, Fabre emphasized that the LGU should not issue a building permit until there is an issuance of an ECC and there should be no construction without an approved ECC.

Fabre said applicants will need to secure clearance from the Protected Area Management Board (PAMB) and LGU to be able to build structures in the multiple-use zones in the CCPL.

Applicants will also undergo intensive deliberations through PAMB to see if the proponent can proceed with the project implementation.

In previous reports, Joseph Michael Espina, head of the City Planning and Development Office, also recommended that PAMB should not issue a permit to applicants unless they have already secured permits from the City.

According to the DENR, multiple-use zones are a portion of the protected areas where settlement, traditional or sustainable land use is allowed as prescribed in the management plan.

These include agroforestry, agriculture, extraction activities and other income-generating or livelihood activities.

The CCPL is a protected area located in the mountains and drainage basins of central Cebu in the 55 barangays within the cities of Cebu, Talisay, Toledo and Danao and in the towns of Balamban, Minglanilla, Consolacion, Liloan and Compostela. / DPC