DepEd: 4 disaster-hit schools remain open

THE Department of Education (DepEd) Cebu City Schools Division clarified that four schools affected by disasters in 2025 continue to serve learners through Temporary Learning Spaces (TLS) and campus facilities.

DepEd Cebu City Schools Division Superintendent Nimfa Bongo, in a statement sent to SunStar Cebu on June 5, 2026, maintained that several educational campuses in the city have not been completely closed and remain operational.

“Our school heads have actively confirmed that these schools remain usable and open to serve our learners,” Bongo said.

“The reporting of widespread tent usage fails to account for the actual setup of the classrooms and the usability of these facilities,” Bongo added.

The statement came after SunStar Cebu reported that four Cebu City schools damaged by the September 2025 earthquake and typhoon Tino in November remained unfit for occupancy and would be unable to use their original campuses when School Year 2026-2027 opens.

The schools identified are in Barangays Buot-Taup, Sapangdaku, Buhisan, and Busay, which Mayor Nestor Archival earlier said were heavily affected by the two disasters in 2025.

Cebu was hit by a magnitude 6.9 earthquake on Sept. 30, causing P1.67 billion in damage to schools, particularly in the northern part of the province. On Nov. 4, typhoon Tino followed, resulting in an estimated P8 billion in losses to homes, infrastructure, schools, and other properties.

According to DepEd, the 2025 earthquake damaged a total of 3,605 schools across the region, while typhoon Tino left around 312 school buildings damaged.

Archival said students continue to hold classes in temporary facilities while relocation and rehabilitation efforts from the Cebu City Government are underway.

Contrary to reports suggesting widespread reliance on makeshift learning facilities, Bongo said affected schools continue to operate and provide educational services through a combination of existing classrooms and TLS.

The division reported that seven TLS have been established at Sapangdaku Elementary School, while four TLS units are serving learners at Dr. Emilio Osmeña Integrated School in Buot-Taup.

School officials further clarified that no TLS or makeshift tents have been erected at Busay Elementary School, Busay National High School and schools in Lusaran because the institutions remain “fully functional” despite previous disaster-related concerns.

Data on the established TLS and the functionality of affected schools were validated through field assessments conducted by school heads and DepEd Cebu City’s Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office focal person, Loyvie Gabito. / DPC