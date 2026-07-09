DepEd 7 cites learning continuity order amid Kanlaon eruption response

AS SCHOOLS continue to navigate disruptions brought by the eruption of Kanlaon Volcano, the Department of Education in Central Visayas (DepEd 7) highlighted its learning continuity protocols to guide schools during emergencies.

DepEd 7 Regional Information Officer Amaryllis Villarmia in an online press conference on Thursday, July 9, 2026, said DepEd Order No. 14, Series of 2026 provides the framework for schools to make informed decisions and ensure that education continues despite emergency situations.

“Gusto namo ipahibalo sa kadaghanan nga naa ta’y DepEd Order 14, Series of 2026 that learning continues despite of these emergencies,” Villarmia said.

“Kani na order it actually supports our school heads in making informed decisions for the safety and well being of DepEd stakeholders in all phases of emergency,” Villarmia added.

Several schools across Cebu immediately ordered the suspension of classes following reports of volcanic ashfall after Mt. Kanlaon erupted.

While DepEd provides the framework and support, Villarmia reiterated that decisions on class suspensions remain with local government units, which assess the conditions and hazards in their respective areas.

She added that some municipalities that have not yet declared class suspensions may still be conducting their respective assessments following the volcanic activity.

She explained that the order guides schools on the appropriate actions to take depending on the severity of an emergency, including determining when classes may resume based on safety assessments, whether through a regular classroom setup, flexible learning, or alternative delivery modes in learners’ respective homes. (DPC)