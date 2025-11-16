DepEd 7 debunks viral claim: ‘No Grade 11 and 12’ is fake news

THE Department of Education (DepEd) 7 confirmed that information circulating online claiming senior high school will be abolished next school year is “fake news.”

DepEd 7 Director Salustiano Jimenez told SunStar Cebu in a Messenger inquiry on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025, that photos spreading the rumor are false.

“It’s fake news,” he said.

However, when asked to provide advice to those spreading fake news, Jimenez did not respond.

The photo circulating in different Facebook groups uses the DepEd logo and announces “No Grade 11 and 12” starting School Year (SY) 2026–2027, claiming there will be no Grade 11 and Grade 12.

The photo further states that the scrapping of senior high school will be in June 2026.

It also said that some schools have already implemented the abolishment of senior high school.

The post also provided alleged links to the list of schools that have already adhered to the government agency’s announcement.

Senior High still in effect

However, Jimenez said that the senior high school program is still in effect.

Senior high school under the K to 12 curriculum is mandated by Republic Act (RA) 10533, or the Enhanced Basic Education Act of 2013, while the Matatag Curriculum is still in its phased implementation.

Under RA 10533, Section 4, the enhanced basic education program encompasses at least one year of kindergarten education, six years of elementary education and six years of secondary education, in that sequence. Secondary education includes four years of junior high school and two years of senior high school education. / CDF