DepEd 7 enrolment at 95% of target

THE target number of enrollees in Central Visayas for the school year 2024-2025, which will officially start on Monday, July 29, 2024, is still 95 percent.

Salustiano Jimenez, Department of Education in Central Visayas (DepEd) 7 director, in an interview on Sunday, July 28, said that they are still five percent away from completing their goal of enrolled learners for this school year.

“As of now, we are actually 95 to 96 percent of our target; 95 to 96 percent are already enrolled, but five percent is still a large percentage. Hopefully, by Monday, we will achieve our target as per the enrollment,” said Jimenez in Cebuano.

Jimenez, however, did not provide the exact number of enrollees regionwide.

In recent reports, DepEd 7 only recorded roughly a million enrolled students in the region, which is half its goal of around two million enrollees.

Jimenez said that following the final cut-off for DepEd enrollment portals on July 26, the enrollment numbers will determine the budget allocation for the entire school year.

However, he said late enrollees can still be accommodated on the week of the opening of classes.

Meanwhile, Jimenez said the simultaneous Brigada Eskwela across the region has helped in the preparation of the classrooms.

Jimenez added that the 20 school division offices reported that “all is set” for the opening of classes on Monday, excluding the classrooms that were burned by the blazing fire that hit Barangay Sapangdaku, in Mandaue City on Friday, July 26.

He said three classrooms were severely damaged by the incident.

In the meantime, classes will temporarily be held in the Sapangdaku Elementary School gym to accommodate the students.

“On Monday, I have to fast-track updates for the temporary learning space in that area to speed up restoration and perhaps propose new buildings,” said Jimenez.

Brigada Eskwela 2024 was conducted in all public schools from July 23-27, 2024 with the theme, “Bayanihan para sa Matatag na Paaralan.” / DPC