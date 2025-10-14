DepEd 7 eyes building quake-proof schools

THE magnitude 6.9 earthquake in Cebu destroyed about 500 classrooms and caused an estimated P4 billion in damage, throwing a harsh spotlight on the immense challenge of keeping education alive in a region frequently battered by natural disasters. The tremor left a trail of physical destruction and raised critical questions about infrastructure resilience, educational continuity and the long-term strategy for rebuilding a system that serves thousands of students and teachers.

The Department of Education in Central Visayas (DepEd 7) is now proposing temporary learning spaces with a significantly higher budget and permanent structures designed to withstand magnitude 8.0 earthquakes, while pushing to transfer construction funds directly to local government units to avoid delays.

The tremor reignited a familiar conversation in the disaster-prone Philippines: how to build back stronger and ensure that when the ground shakes or the winds howl, the youth’s education doesn’t crumble.

What happened

On Sept. 30, 2025, the powerful earthquake struck near Bogo City in northern Cebu, causing widespread damage. According to the DepEd 7, around 200 public schools were affected. Initial assessments on Oct. 13 revealed that about 500 classrooms were destroyed, 700 sustained major damage and over 2,000 had minor damage. DepEd 7 Director Salustiano Jimenez, in a news forum on Tuesday, Oct. 14, described the devastation as more severe than that of Typhoon Odette (Rai) three years ago.

Last week, Education Secretary Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara revealed that the earthquake affected over 7,500 classrooms throughout Cebu: 5,587 suffered minor damage, and 803 were severely damaged. The disaster disrupted the education of more than 19,000 students and nearly 1,000 teachers.

The tremor caused at least 75 confirmed fatalities and nearly 600 injuries. It also damaged close to 80,000 houses and affected more than 200,000 families across the province.

The big picture

This earthquake is the latest in a series of natural calamities to test the educational infrastructure in Central Visayas. The comparison to Typhoon Odette, which ravaged the region on Dec. 16, 2021, underscores the recurring cycle of destruction and recovery that schools in the area face.

The estimated P4 billion in losses highlights the significant financial strain these disasters place on public resources, forcing officials to repeatedly channel funds into rebuilding efforts rather than other educational advancements. The event also complicates the ongoing transition back to the old June-to-March school calendar, adding another layer of disruption to the system.

Effects on students and teachers

The damage directly impacts the education and well-being of thousands of students and teachers. Beyond the physical loss of classrooms, the disaster disrupts the academic calendar and threatens the legally required 180 non-negotiable school days.

The earthquake creates significant stress and trauma for both learners and educators. Recognizing this, DepEd 7’s immediate response has focused as much on psychological recovery as on academic continuity, saying that the mental health of the school community is a prerequisite for a return to effective learning.

The crisis also affects the livelihood of teachers, some of whom have lost homes and belongings, prompting the need for financial and material support from the department.

How learning continues

DepEd 7 has rolled out alternative delivery modes to prevent a complete halt in education. The primary tool is the distribution of self-learning modules, designed to keep students engaged without overwhelming them.

“Learning must continue even with a crisis,” Jimenez said, but he clarified that students are not required to complete all modules to shield them from additional stress. Teachers have been guided to encourage light reading and other activities “just to remind them that learning continues.”

To compensate for lost class time, the department is considering using buffer days built into the academic calendar or extending class hours once it is safe to return to schools.

How teachers and students are being supported

The focus is on mental and emotional recovery first. DepEd has conducted psychological first aid and debriefing sessions for teaching personnel before any resumption of classes. Students will undergo similar sessions before academic instruction resumes.

For teachers who were personally affected, the department is providing tangible support:

Relief goods will be distributed next week to those who lost their homes.

A two-month moratorium on loan repayments under the DepEd provident fund has been implemented.

Teachers with damaged houses can apply for new assistance loans.

Jimenez said: “We are also not being strict with daily time records for teachers in affected LGUs.”

What is the plan for reconstruction

The rebuilding strategy is a mix of immediate and long-term solutions, with a focus on creating more resilient infrastructure.

For immediate needs, temporary learning spaces (TLS) will be constructed. In a significant upgrade, DepEd 7 has allocated P1.5 million for each TLS, a substantial increase from the previous P180,000 budget, to ensure they are more durable and conducive to learning.

For permanent reconstruction, DepEd is coordinating with the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH). However, Jimenez noted that construction under DPWH often faces delays. DepEd 7 is proposing that school-building funds be transferred directly to the department and local government units (LGUs) to expedite the process.

New school buildings will follow earthquake-resilient designs modeled after Japanese standards, capable of withstanding up to a magnitude 8.0 earthquake. Funding for these new structures will be proposed for the 2026 national budget.

What’s next

The immediate future will focus on completing the damage assessment, which could see the nearly P4 billion estimate rise as aftershocks continue. The distribution of relief aid and the construction of temporary learning spaces, expected to take at least 30 days each, are the next priorities.

Looking further ahead, the key development to watch is whether DepEd’s proposal to transfer construction funds to LGUs will be approved. This could fundamentally change how school infrastructure is built and repaired after disasters, potentially speeding up recovery efforts across the country. The design and funding of new, stronger school buildings under the 2026 budget will be a critical test of the government’s commitment to building a more resilient educational system. / EHP