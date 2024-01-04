DepEd 7: No displaced senior high students in CV

THE discontinuance of the senior high school (SHS) program in state universities and colleges (SUCs) and local universities and colleges (LUCs) will not displace students in Central Visayas, said Department of Education (DepEd) 7 Director Salustiano Jimenez.

Jimenez assured that no one will be affected, as no SHS students are currently enrolled in SUCs.

“There is nothing to worry about if ever state college universities will cease operations in offering senior high,” he told SunStar Cebu on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024.

Jimenez said parents may enroll their children in public schools offering basic education or enroll in private schools and avail themselves of the agency’s voucher program, a subsidy given by the government to

qualified students.

The financial aid ranges from P11,250 to P22,500 per voucher, depending on the school’s location. It provides beneficiaries with the opportunity for either free or discounted tuition.

Jimenez said currently, there are at least 200,000 SHS students enrolled in Central Visayas. He said majority of the students are in public schools offering basic education.

The Commission on Higher Education (Ched), in a document dated Dec. 18, 2023, announced the discontinuation of SHS programs in SUCs and LUCs nationwide.

Ched chairman Prospero de Vera III said the engagement of SUCs and LUCs in basic education shall be limited to the K-12 transition period, which is from School Year (SY) 2016-2017 to SY 2020-2021 only.

He said the DepEd has already issued a notice through the Private Education Assistance Committee that there shall be no more government assistance to students and teachers from the SUCs and LUCs starting SY 2023-2024, except those entering Grade 12.

SUC presidents and officers-in-charge were instructed to guide their respective Board of Regents and Board of Trustees in ceasing the SHS program as there is no more legal basis for its continued funding.

Vouchers

The Ched said SUCs and LUCs with laboratory schools are allowed to accept enrollees but they will no longer receive vouchers.

Jimenez said there are only two SUCs and LUCs with laboratory schools in the region — University of the Philippines Cebu and Siquijor State College.

Meanwhile, displaced senior high school teachers in SUCs and LUCs may apply for teaching positions in DepEd.

Jimenez said DepEd will always welcome licensed teachers especially if there are vacant positions. (TPM / SunStar Philippines)