DepEd 7: No new classrooms built yet in Central Visayas

SIX months into 2026, no new classroom project has broken ground in Central Visayas, including replacement rooms for schools damaged by the earthquake and Typhoon Tino in Cebu in late 2025, days before the June 8 school opening.

DepEd 7 Director Arturo Bayocot said affected schools would continue using temporary learning spaces (TLS) while the regional office awaits the Central Office’s priority list for projects funded under the General Appropriations Act (GAA).

“We are still waiting for the official listing. I am really worried because it’s already June, but the list has not come out. DepEd is really trying its best to complete the inventory and the validation so that within the month of June, we can already start the groundbreaking,” he told reporters in a mix of Tagalog and English during DepEd 7’s Brigada Eskwela and the turnover of a school building built by a private company at Subangdaku Elementary School on Tuesday, June 2.

Damage count

Bayocot could not provide data on damaged schools in Central Visayas when asked by reporters.

In a SunStar Cebu report on Oct. 14, 2025, about 200 public schools in Cebu Province were damaged by the Sept. 30 earthquake. The report said then-DepEd 7 director Salustiano Jimenez cited initial data showing 500 classrooms destroyed, more than 700 classrooms with major damage and more than 2,000 classrooms with minor damage.

DepEd also plans to rehabilitate damaged Gabaldon school buildings, which were built during the American colonial period under the Gabaldon Act of 1907 and remain part of the country’s educational heritage.

Budget support

The classroom construction program is part of DepEd’s effort to address the country’s infrastructure shortage.

In a Jan. 5 statement on its website, DepEd said it secured P85.3 billion for school infrastructure and related programs under the approved fiscal year 2026 GAA signed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Of the amount, P65 billion was earmarked for 24,964 new classrooms, while P7.7 billion was allocated for classroom and school building rehabilitation.

The funding is expected to help address the country’s estimated backlog of 165,000 classrooms.

DepEd Secretary Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara said the department was coordinating with implementers to speed up DepEd projects in 2026.

Repairs pending

Aside from DepEd’s 2026 budget, SunStar Cebu reported on Jan. 29 that a P358 million Quick Response Fund had been approved to repair earthquake-damaged classrooms in northern Cebu.

Then-DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon announced the funding during his visit to the City of Naga on Jan. 28.

The same report said DPWH would handle construction and repairs, while the funds would come from DepEd.

Implementation remains unfinished because data from the DepEd Central Office is needed to determine the priority list for construction, Bayocot said.

Cebu suffered back-to-back disasters in 2025, beginning with a magnitude 6.9 earthquake on Sept. 30 that affected northern Cebu, followed by Typhoon Tino on Nov. 4, which damaged homes, livelihoods and schools.

With reconstruction work pending in several schools, DepEd has not provided a timeline for when damaged classrooms will be completed and ready for use.

Temporary spaces

Despite the continued use of TLS, Bayocot assured the public that the quality of education would not be compromised.

He said the classroom shortage remained manageable and that TLS were designed to provide a conducive learning environment for students.

“The insufficiency is not that big in number,” Bayocot said in a mix of Tagalog and English, adding that schools had adapted to the situation.

He said TLS were not mere makeshift structures, describing them as well-ventilated and suitable for learning.

Bayocot also cited the cost-efficiency of TLS, saying a standard classroom costs about P4 million to build, while a TLS unit costs about P2 million.

DepEd 7 plans to address classroom shortages through a multi-year school building program.

Bayocot said classroom construction would be implemented in phases each year because infrastructure projects need enough time.

“The backlogs will not be finished in a blink of an eye,” Bayocot said.

In a separate SunStar Cebu report on May 22, construction of 252 temporary learning shelters across Cebu Province was set to begin by mid-June to replace classrooms damaged by the magnitude 6.9 earthquake and Typhoon Tino in 2025.

The program was reduced from 269 classrooms because the approved P295.9 million budget could not cover higher logistics costs for transporting materials to island-based schools.

Project focal person Christopher Baricuatro was set to submit a supplemental budget on June 2 for the remaining island classrooms, with the 252 units targeted for completion by late July.

According to a Ramon Aboitiz Foundation Inc. Facebook post on May 15, 39 TLS had been turned over in Bogo City, Daanbantayan, San Remigio, Medellin and other affected communities. / LEE HASHMAN PATALITA & JUSTIN JOHN BUGTAI, CNU Interns