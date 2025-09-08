DepEd 7 personnel receive first-ever medical subsidy

TEACHERS and non-teaching personnel in Central Visayas have received a P7,000 medical allowance from the Department of Education (DepEd), the first benefit of its kind to support healthcare costs, including health maintenance organization (HMO) coverage and other medical expenses.

DepEd 7 Director Salustiano Jimenez told reporters during the kickoff of National Teachers’ Month on Monday, Sept. 8, 2025, in Lapu-Lapu City, that 97 percent of educators and non-teaching staff in the region have already received the cash allowance.

The P7,000 medical allowance is an annual subsidy for DepEd personnel, as stipulated by Executive Order (EO) No. 64, which aims to help cover HMO benefits and other medical expenses. According to Jimenez, personnel can

receive this allowance either as a cash subsidy or as direct HMO coverage. The choice depends on local implementation and the availability of funds.

Jimenez said those without HMO coverage were given the option to avail themselves of either individual or group plans.

He explained that personnel who opted for individual coverage through their chosen accredited health

insurance provider have already received their benefits. They will be issued HMO certification by the end of October.

The medical allowance for individual availment is released upfront, prior to submitting proof of enrollment. However, failure to submit the required documents within the deadline may result in the withholding of future allowances.

Those not part of any group are still undergoing the bidding process. This process is seen as more favorable due to wider coverage and more inclusions.

In Cebu, Jimenez disclosed that Cebu Province was among the last areas to finalize its HMO processing due to delays in teacher groupings.

According to Jimenez, the division superintendent

reportedly ensured that teachers were given the freedom to choose their preferred HMO. However, challenges arose when many teachers repeatedly changed groups, causing constant revisions to the list.

To manage the situation, the division implemented a system of grouping by municipality or district to streamline the process.

Requirements

According to DepEd, all permanent, co-terminus, fixed-term, casual, and contractual personnel are eligible for the medical allowance.

Personnel on study leave with pay, as well as those on study, training, or scholarship grants, are also qualified, provided they have rendered at least six months of service. / DPC