DepEd 7 to intensify probe on teacher's assault of student

THE Department of Education Central Visayas (DepEd 7) will deepen its investigation regarding the involvement of a public high school teacher in Cebu City in a widely shared video on social media depicting him physically assaulting a student.

In a SunStar Cebu interview on Saturday, February 24, 2024, Director Salustiano Jimenez said that their decision would be fair and just for everyone involved. However, he emphasized that corporal punishment should not have a place in teaching.

"We will not let it pass, we will deal with it accordingly," Salustiano said in Cebuano.

The education official said that the viral incident happened last February 16, and after that, the involved individuals, including the student's parent already met for a settlement. However, the parent decided to post the video a few days ago.

Meanwhile, the teacher's son posted on Facebook last Friday, February 23, addressing the incident and extending apologies to the student and parent involved.

"We apologize that my dad did not respond to the situation appropriately. He admitted his fault and deeply regretted it, and my whole family is in pain. He should not have done that. Hence, I am here to extend my apology to the student and to the parent who shared the video," portion of his post reads. (KJF)