DepEd 7 to probe 4 a.m. grad rites in Lapu

THE Department of Education in Central Visayas (DepEd 7) will investigate the circumstances that led a public national high school in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu, to hold its junior high school graduation ceremony at Hoops Dome at 4 a.m. on Wednesday, May 29, 2024.

DepEd 7 Director Salustiano Jimenez said he had a talk with Lapu-Lapu City Schools Division Superintendent Marilyn Andales, who informed him that the school was compelled to hold the graduation ceremony early due to a DepEd memorandum stating that there must be no more graduation rites in June.

DepEd Memorandum 23, series of 2024, states that the end-of-school-year rites shall be any of the dates from May 29 to 31.

Before talking with Andales on Wednesday night, Jimenez told SunStar Cebu the holding of the graduation rites early was not practical.

“It’s the first time I heard (about it),” Jimenez said in an interview on the sides of the launching of a sustainability project of the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority in Cebu City on Wednesday morning.

SunStar Cebu sought Jimenez’s reaction following a Facebook post about the early morning graduation schedule of Marigondon National High School (MNHS) that went viral.

A netizen in a Facebook post called out the DepEd Central Office regarding the early morning graduation of MNHS.

“Hello, DepEd Philippines, is it proper and formal to commence a moving up ceremony at 3 a.m?” reads a portion of the post, which already had 5,200 shares as of 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

A source privy to the information confirmed to SunStar Cebu that the call time for the graduation ceremony was 3 a.m., while the actual ceremony started at 4 a.m.

The school has more than 1,500 junior high school graduates this year. It recorded a significant increase in completers, with 1,512 students graduating compared to last year’s 1,200.

Jimenez said the schedule of a graduation ceremony must be considered based on feasibility and humanitarian implications for the students’ health and safety.

He said if the 3 a.m. call time for the graduation ceremony pushed through, it would mean that the students and other attendees had to wake up at around 1 a.m.

Jimenez added that he will also remind all superintendents in the province of Cebu to inform all public and private schools to check if there are early schdules of graduation rites.

SunStar Cebu tried to get the side of MNHS; however, several texts, calls and messages via Facebook Messenger to the school principal remain unanswered as of press time.

Netizens’ reactions

Meanwhile, several netizens expressed support for the school’s graduation schedule decision.

A netizen said the early start was necessary due to conflicts in schedule.

“We need to start early because there’s another school using the venue in the afternoon. We have 1,513 completers so we need to start early because the stage procession takes 1 hour and 30 minutes with parents,” the netizen said.

Another netizen in the comment section highlighted the difficulty of securing a venue due to the high demand from various schools.

“The school just requested to be accommodated in the morning today (May 29). It’s really a struggle to get a slot at Hoops Dome because many schools are holding their graduation ceremonies there. So, in short, we don’t have a choice.”

In a separate interview, a parent, who wished to remain anonymous, said this was her first time experiencing an early morning graduation ceremony, but she said the event was successful. / EHP, CAV