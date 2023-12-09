DepEd 7 ushers in Christmas season with tree planting

THE Department of Education (DepEd 7) gave back to nature by planting over 20,000 tree seedlings throughout the region in the spirit of Christmas.

The event took place on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, in conjunction with the nationwide tree-planting campaign dubbed "236,000 Trees – A Christmas Gift for the Children."

Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte directed 47,678 public schools across the country to carry out the tree-planting exercises in a synchronized manner in a memo dated November 17.

Almost 4,000 public schools in the region participated in the program, according to DepEd-7 director Dr. Salustiano Jimenez, who made this announcement in an interview on Tuesday, December 7.

According to Jimenez, more than 1,400 public schools have taken part in the planting of around 7,400 trees in the province of Cebu alone.

But if the figures from the different city schools divisions were to be included, the total number of planted trees over the entire island of Cebu might exceed 10,000, he continued.

At least ten teachers and 20 students from each participating school planted at least five fruit-bearing trees.

Jimenez said that the fruit trees were planted within the school grounds, however, those that could not be accommodated anymore were planted in an open area near the schools such as local parks, or marine protected area.

He added the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) and local government units provided the tree seedlings.

The regional director explained that fruit-bearing was chosen so that the students in future generations might benefit from the fruits that will be harvested in the next three to five years.

As a means of combating climate change, preserving animals, cleaning the air, and preventing flooding, these trees are also a "gift to nature."

He went on to say that the teachers and the students were tasked to take care of the trees to guarantee its growth and survival. (EHP)