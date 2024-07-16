DepEd 7’s Jimenez mum on Hayco’s call to transfer Cebu City education official

THE head of the Department of Education in Central Visayas (DepEd 7) declined to comment on the suggestion to transfer an education official out of the region following negative comments about the latter’s alleged unprofessional work ethic.

Edward Hayco, a commissioner at the Philippine Sports Commission, suggested in a local daily report on Monday, July 15, 2024, that Adolf Aguilar, Cebu City’s assistant schools division assistant superintendent, be transferred out of the city and Central Visayas.

He said Aguilar, who served as chairman of the national steering committee of the Palarong Pambansa, failed to work professionally with people involved in the annual national games for student-athletes. The games started on Tuesday, July 9, and ended on Tuesday, July 16.

When asked about Hayco’s statement on Aguilar, DepEd 7 Director Salustiano Jimenez responded via text message on Tuesday with, “No comment for now.”

Jimenez, however, said he had heard negative feedback about Aguilar.

SunStar Cebu attempted to get reactions and comments from Cebu City Acting Mayor Alvin Garcia and Cebu City Local School Board head Kimberly Esmena but received no response as of press time.

SunStar Cebu also tried to reach Aguilar through Facebook Messenger, but he did not respond as of press time.

Restrictions

Before Hayco gave his statement Monday, restrictions on the coverage of Palarong Pambansa venues created confusion among reporters covering games last Thursday, July 11.

DepEd officials denied issuing any directive restricting press access to all sports venues.

In an interview on Thursday, Aguilar said that media personnel are allowed to cover Palarong Pambansa events but only in the “safe zone” to ensure the safety of the athletes.

“We cannot compromise the safety of our learners for that. Mao nay angayan ninyong sabton. It’s not just about your story; it’s about the safety of athletes participating (We cannot compromise the safety of our learners for that. That’s what you should understand. It’s not just about your story; it’s about the safety of athletes participating),” he said.

Aguilar clarified that the playing venues, particularly the bench areas, are open to all spectators, including media personnel.

However, access to the courtside is limited. Media personnel can cover the games only from the designated “safe zone,” he said. / CDF