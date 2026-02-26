DepEd allots over P51B for Central Visayas schools

THE Department of Education (DepEd) will allocate P51.45 billion for Central Visayas in 2026 to fund classroom construction, disaster rehabilitation, teacher hiring, digital learning tools and expanded feeding programs.

The region’s allocation forms part of DepEd’s P1.015-trillion budget under the 2026 General Appropriations Act (GAA), the largest among national agencies. The funds will support infrastructure upgrades, additional personnel, nutrition programs and academic recovery initiatives.

Part of the funding will address damage from the magnitude 6.9 earthquake on Sept. 30, 2025, and typhoon Tino (Kalmaegi) on Nov. 4, which affected around 200 public schools in Central Visayas, according to DepEd Assistant Secretary Edson Byron Sy during the Usapang Budget forum last week.

Initial assessments showed that about 500 classrooms were destroyed, 700 sustained major damage and more than 2,000 incurred minor damage. Damage costs in Cebu province alone were estimated at nearly P4 billion. Bogo City was among the hardest hit, with all its public schools affected and more than 30 schools sustaining damage.

Under the Disaster Preparedness Program, P294 million will fund the construction of 196 Learning Continuity Spaces and the installation of 196 kits and furniture or fixtures to restore safe learning environments.

Classroom construction

Under the Basic Education Facilities program, P607 million has been allocated for the construction of 187 Learning Continuity Spaces, 21 classrooms in last-mile schools, and the delivery of 1,538 sets of school furniture.

Learning Continuity Spaces are modular or temporary classrooms used to decongest schools and replace damaged buildings, particularly in geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas.

Sy said DepEd has signed a memorandum of agreement with local government units (LGUs) allowing them to construct, repair and rehabilitate school facilities.

Classroom construction had previously been handled largely by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH). The expanded role of LGUs is expected to speed up implementation and address classroom shortages at the local level.

Expansion of teaching and support personnel

In Central Visayas, P497 million has been allocated for the creation of 971 new teaching positions, 352 school principal posts and 583 school counselor associate positions. An additional P2.2 billion will be used to fill existing vacant positions, while non-teaching roles, including administrative and project development officers, will also be expanded.

Sy said the staffing increase will allow educators to focus more on instruction and reduce administrative workload.

As for the school-based feeding program, a total of P1.48 billion has been earmarked to improve nutrition, attendance and learning outcomes. More than 271,000 kindergarten and elementary learners, including adolescent pregnant students and undernourished children in marginalized areas, will benefit from it.

Digital learning initiatives will receive P514.4 million, which will fund more than 9,000 laptops for teaching units, 200 laptops for non-teaching units, 350 smart TV packages and over 80 e-learning cart packages.

Sy said the investment will strengthen technology-assisted and blended learning delivery across the region.

Aral program

Meanwhile, the Academic Recovery and Accessible Learning or Aral program will deploy nearly 40,000 tutors and reach more than 400,000 learners who need remediation in core subjects. Funds have also been set aside for monitoring and evaluation to ensure effective implementation.

Sy further said that more than 5.5 million textbooks and instructional materials will be distributed across Central Visayas. Funds are also allocated for diagnostic assessments and travel support for learners and teacher-coaches participating in regional academic programs.

The Education official said the 2026 education budget reflects continued investment in public school infrastructure, disaster resilience and learner support services in Central Visayas. / EHP