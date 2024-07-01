DepEd announces activities for NSPC 2024

SEVEN days before the National Schools Press Conference 2024, the Department of Education shared the program of activities Sunday, June 30, 2024.

Beginning Friday, July 5, student journalists are expected to arrive at their designated billeting schools.

Vice President Sara Duterte will serve as the keynote speaker at the opening ceremony on Monday, July 8.

The event will end on July 12 with the awarding ceremony in the morning and the closing program in the afternoon.

Anchored on the theme “Galing, Talino at Husay ng mga Batang Makabansa sa Diwa ng MATATAG na Adhika,” this year’s NSPC is hosted by Carcar City and co-hosted by the Province of Cebu. (Jover Vencio, UP Tacloban Intern)