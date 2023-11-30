DepEd approves DTI-Thames e-commerce track

THE Philippines' Senior High School (SHS) Program aims to boost employability, addressing the issue where just over 10 percent of SHS graduates secure jobs, as per DepEd's study.

Thames International, in collaboration with DepEd NCR and DTI Digital Philippines E-Commerce Division, developed an industry linked SHS E-commerce track.

Approved by DepEd on May 23, 2023, the program aligns with the country's rapidly growing internet economy, as noted by DTI Assistant Secretary Mary Jean Pacheco.

Thames president Joel Santos highlights the importance of a comprehensive skill set for success in the 21st-century labor market.

The SHS E-commerce Track is designed with this in mind, aiming to produce E-commerce entrepreneurs and professionals.

Dr. Isabelle Victorino of DepEd emphasizes the responsibility to provide opportunities for innovation through partnerships, lauding Thames for supporting the institutional mission.

Atty. Jorenz Tanada from Coca Cola, a project sponsor, emphasizes the significance of both hard and soft networks in e-commerce. Grab's Roxanne Lu sees the SHS e-commerce strand as a step toward shaping visionaries in the field.

Lazada's senior commercial manager, Mr. Ryven Barios notes the simplicity and complexity of E-commerce, especially in its back-end processes.

Deputy Speaker Kristine Singson applauds public and private-sector efforts, including Thames International, for upskilling and providing opportunities in the fast-growing E-commerce workforce.

The SHS E-commerce program, a collaboration between DTI and Thames, aims to contribute to the Philippines' position as a leading force in global E-commerce.

The first batch of Grade 11 students will be accepted in the School Year 2024-2025.