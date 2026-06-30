DepEd Cebu reviews Dumanjug school cellphone ban policy

THE Department of Education (DepEd) Cebu Province has sought a copy of a proposed Dumanjug municipal policy that would require student inspections and prohibit the use of cellular phones on school campuses.

In a statement released to the media on Monday, June 29, 2026, the Schools Division Office requested the official document from the office of Dumanjug Mayor Gungun Gica for review and evaluation.

As of Tuesday, June 30, 2026, the division had yet to receive the executive order or any official issuance.

The proposed policy includes a “No Inspection, No Entry” rule for learners.

According to DepEd Cebu Province, the division recognizes the efforts of local government units to maintain public safety following recent school related incidents in the country that have raised security concerns.

However, it directed public school district supervisors and school heads to coordinate with local officials to ensure that local measures are aligned with national policies, learners’ rights, and DepEd Order 006, Series of 2026, which outlines guidelines for maintaining safe and supportive learning environments.

Schools Division Superintendent Senen Priscilo Paulin also advised affected schools and district offices to elevate questions regarding the local policy to the division office for resolution. (CDF)