DepEd denies governor was late

THE Department of Education (DepEd) Schools Division of the City of Naga has debunked social media reports alleging that Cebu Gov. Pamela Baricuatro arrived late at the opening of the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (Cviraa) meet, causing delays in the parade.

In an official statement, DepEd Naga clarified that the governor arrived on time and followed the schedule set by DepEd for her office.

The agency noted that the governor was already at the VIP assembly area ahead of time, waiting to join the Cebu Province delegation for the parade.

The Cviraa, held from March 22 to March 27, gathered student-athletes from across Central Visayas for various sporting events.

Leviticus Barazon Jr., assistant schools division superintendent of DepEd City of Naga, urged the public to refrain from spreading unverified information.

He emphasized that such rumors overshadow the hard work and achievements of student-athletes.

Barazon also expressed gratitude to all supporters and guests who contributed to the success of the regional event. / ANV