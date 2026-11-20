Risha Kishlyn A. Nim / Babag National High School

NATIONAL and regional education officials and local government unit (LGU) leaders met at Babag National High School (BNHS) for a Pisa conversation with student test-takers, teachers, and facilitators on the country’s assessment performance, experiences, and preparations for future Pisa cycles.

Led by Department of Education (DepEd) Assistant Secretary for Strategic Management Dr. Dexter A. Galban, the recent gathering highlighted the Philippines’ improved performance in the Programme for International Student Assessment (Pisa), with gains of 20 points in Reading, 16 points in Mathematics, and 17 points in Science compared to the 2022 baseline.

Sharing the school’s experience, BNHS Vice School head Nickjon Babatu-on and Pisa facilitator Chymbeelyn Ymbong recognized the dedication of the school community and the support of Barangay Captain Caesar Manayag in sustaining the school’s preparation.

During an open forum, student test-takers credited digital learning tools like Frontlearners and Khan Academy for their test mastery.

Participants and teachers also raised concerns, including unfamiliar laptop configurations, unstable internet connectivity, and the difficulty of balancing regular classes with intensive Pisa review sessions.

To improve future preparations, participants recommended targeted training on test-taking strategies and time management through the DepEd and the National Educators Academy of the Philippines.

BNHS is already integrating Pisa-structured questions into regular exams to build early student familiarity.

The event also discussed Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development’s sampling of participating schools and 15-year-old examinees, underscoring that Pisa measures students’ ability to apply knowledge in real-life situations.

Meanwhile, DepEd announced long-term plans to fully equip public testing centers with modern computers.

Looking ahead to the 2029 Pisa cycle, which is expected to evaluate student capabilities in media and AI literacy, Regional Education Program Supervisor Bryant Acar concluded the discussion by emphasizing the expansion of localized Pisa-b ased test systems across the region.