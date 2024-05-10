DepEd: Homecourt edge a big advantage for Palaro

AFTER yet another Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (Cviraa) campaign, Cebu City’s athletes will now turn their focus on the Palarong Pambansa, which will be hosted by Cebu City for the first time since 1994.

Cebu City won the overall title anew, winning 118 golds, 75 silver and 80 bronze medals, with Dumaguete City a distant second at 41-46-33. Bohol got third place at 39-51-59.

“Cebu City’s campaign in the Cviraa was a success and we even surpassed our gold medal production in last year’s Cviraa. We lost in some events but other events stepped up,” said Cebu City Division Sports Officer Francis Ramirez, who has been in the Palaro as a player, coach and official since 1993.

After competing against each in the Cviraa, the athletes will now be competing as one as they battle other regions for the top spot in the Palarong Pambansa in July.

“We will meet with our superiors regarding our strategy during our training and preparation for the Palaro,” said Ramirez. “However, it is really a good advantage that we will be playing in front of our home crowd.”

Meanwhile, Cebu City Sports Commission Chairman John Pages thanked all the participants during the awarding ceremony held at GMall on May 9, 2024.

“In behalf of the Cebu City team, we thank our partners in DepEd. Thank you to the hundreds of tournament officials, medical team volunteers, police and security personnel, referees and judges; we thank our partner schools and malls for opening their playing venues to the Region 7 athletes. We thank the principals and teachers for creating a “home away from home” with our 20 billeting schools,” said Pages.

Pages added they will hold a series of post-meet evaluation as part of their preparation for the Palarong Pambansa. / ML