DepEd Mandaue awards 2025 DSPC winners

AROUND 600 campus journalists, school paper advisers, and coaches from elementary and secondary schools under the Department of Education (DepEd) Division of Mandaue City were recognized during the awarding ceremony of the 2025 Division Schools Press Conference (DSPC) on Jan. 27, 2026, at Basak Elementary School.

Carrying the theme “Empowering Filipino Youth: Unleashing Potentials in Journalism and Creative Industries in the Era of Artificial Intelligence,” the ceremony honored individuals, groups, and schools that excelled in the 2025 DSPC and will represent the division in the 2026 Regional Schools Press Conference scheduled for March 2, 2026, in Danao City.

In the Elementary English individual category, first-place winners included Krysh Olrick Georpe (copy reading and headline writing), Charlotte Emily Palma (science and technology writing), Cheska Erandio (feature writing), Eula Gabrielle Lapid (editorial writing), Seth Angelo Rallos (column writing), Bernice Catipay (news writing), Shanaia Katelyn Gemida (sports writing), Khaleesi Daenerys Mioza (editorial cartooning), and Dhandeo Senining (photojournalism).

Top performers were also named in the Elementary Filipino individual category, with campus journalists from Cabancalan, Tabok, Labogon, Opao, and SHS–Ateneo de Cebu taking first-place honors across writing, cartooning, and photojournalism events.

In group competitions, Mandaue City School for the Arts, Subangdaku Elementary School, and SHS–Ateneo de Cebu dominated the radio scriptwriting and broadcasting, collaborative desktop publishing, and infomercial categories in both English and Filipino. Several participants also received special awards for anchoring, news presentation, and technical application.

For the school paper contest in Elementary English, top awards went to The Truth Seekers, The Seeds Publication, The Echoes, and Glimpse. In Elementary Filipino, Ugong emerged as Best School Paper, while Lakas Pluma and Pakakak led other section awards.

The top five performing elementary schools were Sacred Heart School–Ateneo de Cebu, Mandaue City School for the Arts, Canduman Elementary School, Subangdaku Elementary School, and Tabok Elementary School I.

The awarding for secondary schools followed, with Mandaue City Science National High School emerging as the overall top-performing school. Its campus journalists dominated individual, group, broadcasting, online publishing, and collaborative desktop publishing categories in both English and Filipino. Other top-performing secondary schools included Mandaue City Comprehensive National High School, Sacred Heart School–Ateneo de Cebu, Canduman National High School, and St. Louise College–Cebu.

Jashaira Lovei Heyrosa, first-place winner in Filipino sports writing, said dedication and trust in one’s skills were key to success. “I didn’t expect to win because of tough competition, but I’m thankful,” she said, adding that following the guidance of her coach and believing in herself helped her secure the top spot.

The DSPC is conducted in line with Republic Act No. 7079, or the Campus Journalism Act of 1991, which promotes and protects campus journalism to strengthen ethical values and critical thinking among students.

The 2025 DSPC was held on Dec. 3–4, 2025, and was hosted by Basak Elementary School, Cabancalan I Elementary School, and Jagobiao National High School.

Nice B. Briol / Labogon National High School