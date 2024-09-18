DepEd Mandaue City pioneers waste management education

STUDENTS in 49 public schools in Mandaue City are learning the value of waste segregation and proper disposal habits.

Since the start of the School Year 2024-2025 on July 29, the Department of Education’s (DepEd) Mandaue City Schools Division has been implementing the solid waste management education program.

The DepEd Mandaue City recorded a rating of 25 percent in the program’s effectiveness, from July 29 to Sept. 17, according to Angelica Alcantara, the City Government’s focal person for solid waste management of the City Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro).

Alcantara failed to explain to reporters on Wednesday, Sept. 18, how the DepEd Mandaue City reached its rating, stating that she had no knowledge of the criteria.

The program, a joint effort between the Cenro and DepEd Mandaue City, focuses on teaching students proper waste disposal practices and environmental conservation.

Alcantara said the program was inspired by the waste management practices of Yokohama, Japan.

The Cenro officer further said that the solid waste management education program is not taught as a separate subject, but it is integrated into mathematics, science, social studies, chemistry and physics to ensure students learn about environmental care throughout their education.

“Teachers from elementary to high school have been incorporating solid waste management into their lesson plans, assigning projects and tasks that reinforce these concepts on a daily basis,” Alcantara said.

Mandaue City has 27 public elementary schools and 22 public secondary schools.

Although the 25 percent rating is based on early observations of student behavior, Alcantara said that a full evaluation of the program’s effectiveness will be conducted in the last quarter of this year.

DepEd Mandaue City will provide a status update on how teachers are implementing the integration of solid waste management concepts across various subjects.

The integration of solid waste management aligns with Republic Act 9003 (the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act of 2000), which mandates the inclusion of waste management theories and practices in school curricula.

On Sept.18, officials from DepEd Ilocos Sur visited Mandaue City to study the integration of solid waste management principles into public schools, with education officials there expressing their interest in adopting a similar approach in their own region.

“They are eager to apply the same integration of SWM into their own schools,” Alcantara said in Cebuano. / CAV