DepEd Mandaue implements 4-level heat index framework to protect students

THE Department of Education (DepEd) Schools Division of Mandaue City has implemented a four-level heat index framework to protect students and teachers from extreme temperatures, granting school heads the authority to adjust class schedules based on actual heat conditions on their campuses.

Edgar Espina, administrative officer for the DepEd Mandaue City Schools Division, said the framework allows schools to assess local conditions using hygrometers and weather forecasts.

He noted that actual temperatures vary depending on a campus’s location, infrastructure, and available shade.

Under the framework, Hayo (27°C and below) allows regular classes with designated hydration breaks, while Hinay (27°C to 32°C) shortens class hours to either 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. or 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Hinga (33°C to 41°C) suspends in-person classes in favor of home-based learning activities, and Hinto (42°C and above) requires the full suspension of all classes and school-related activities.

Espina said school heads must evaluate conditions between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. daily to determine the heat level for the following day, allowing parents adequate time to prepare.

He added that the division’s Disaster Risk Reduction and Management unit monitors school heat index readings every two to three hours via online portals and dedicated group chats.

Because limited access to digital devices makes online learning difficult for some public school students, teachers are assigning printed take-home work to keep students on track.

“We are pushing hard so that the quality of education for our children does not drop, but of course, safety first,” Espina said. (ABC)