DepEd OKs P720M Mandaue infra

THOUSANDS of students in Mandaue City will benefit from improved learning facilities after the Department of Education (DepEd) approved P720 million for school infrastructure projects to build classrooms across three public schools.

The funding package, approved on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, marks one of the largest recent investments in educational infrastructure in Mandaue City. The projects will help address classroom shortages and provide safer learning environments for thousands of students.

The infrastructure plans include a P650-million mid-rise school building at Paknaan National High School, a P40-million four-story 12-classroom building at Opao Elementary School and a P30-million three-story, nine-classroom building at Basak Elementary School.

The project became possible with the collaboration of the National Government, the Mandaue City Government and Mandaue Lone District Rep. Emmarie “Lolypop” Ouano-Dizon.

Mandaue City Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano described it as a major step toward strengthening the city’s educational system and investing in the future of young Mandauehanons.

“These projects will help provide safer, more conducive, and more accessible learning spaces for thousands of students,” Ouano said.

The mayor said improving school facilities remains a City priority as student populations grow and the demand for quality public education increases.

Overcrowded classrooms and a lack of adequate facilities have challenged many public schools in Mandaue City for years.

Local officials said the new infrastructure projects will ease these concerns and create a better environment for teaching and learning.

The Paknaan National High School will become one of the city’s biggest educational infrastructure projects and will play a crucial role in accommodating the rising number of students in the area.

Combined, the three projects will deliver 69 new classrooms to serve more than 8,200 students.

This expands the educational capacity of Mandaue City and improves access to public education.

Mayor Ouano thanked Secretary Angara, Representative Ouano-Dizon and DepEd for their continued support of the City’s educational programs and infrastructure needs. He said the approval demonstrates a strong partnership between the local and national governments to ensure every young Mandauehanon has access to quality education in safe, modern facilities.

The mayor added that education remains a cornerstone of the City’s long-term growth and development, noting that investments in schools are investments in future generations.

“With these projects, we are not only building classrooms. We are building opportunities and creating a better future for our children and for Mandaue City,” Ouano said. / ABC