DepEd Region 7 offers ‘Halad’ to Santo Niño

TEACHING and non-teaching members of Department of Education (DepEd) in Central Visayas performed their traditional Halad at the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño de Cebu on January 16, 2026, undeterred by the pouring rain.

Following the Mass, faculty from various districts expressed their devotion through heartfelt interpretations of the Sinulog Dance, gracefully bearing props such as bouquets of flowers, candles, and even the image of the Holy Child.

Despite the heavy downpour, they poured their hearts and souls into their performance — a true act of reverence to the Santo Niño.

Masters of ceremony Ana Mariz Canitan and Rex Ebarle shared meaningful insights about the annual tradition. They explained that the Halad is both a prayer and an offering to the Holy Child, an expression of gratitude and a humble plea for contrition.

“For me, the Halad is both a prayer and an offering to Señor Santo Niño, in gratitude for all the blessings we have received. It is also a prayer asking Him to grant the desires of our hearts, even though we are sinners and unworthy of His grace,” said Canitan.

Ebarle, serving as emcee for the first time, expressed his excitement and joy at being part of such a meaningful celebration.

Afterwards, all teaching and non-teaching members from the various districts of Central Visayas danced together in unity, a powerful display of collective devotion and thanksgiving to the Santo Niño.

The offerings and gifts, including flowers and candles, were reverently entrusted to the church handlers after the performance, completing the act of devotion. (Jen Hershe Alterado, Abellana National School)