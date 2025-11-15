DepEd releases year-end bonuses, salaries

TEACHERS and personnel of the Department of Education (DepEd) in Mandaue City have started receiving their year-end bonuses, regular salaries, and cash gifts from the National Government.

According to DepEd Mandaue Administrative Officer Edgar Espina, the funds were credited to the employees’ ATM accounts starting Friday, Nov. 14, 2025.

“Cash gifts, our year-end bonus, and the salaries of our teachers are now in their accounts. The money began coming in yesterday, and more were credited today (Nov. 15), which is definitely good news,” he said.

Espina clarified that the cash gift funded by the National Government is different from the P10,000 cash gift from the Mandaue City Government.

“That one will also be released this December because it comes from the LGU. We are already preparing the payroll so we can release it by the third week of December, before the Christmas vacation,”

he said.

He noted that guidelines require the release of the year-end bonus and cash gifts no later than Nov. 15.

This year, he said, updated instructions allowed the division to include the bonus, salary, and cash gift in the first payroll, ensuring earlier availability for teachers.

Some employees affected by Typhoon Tino are expected to use part of their benefits for home repairs.

Aside from these releases, Espina said the Personnel Incentive will be given out in December, while the Service Recognition Incentive will be released once the Office of the President issues its official announcement. / ABC