DepEd: School bag, book drive launched

THE Department of Education (DepEd), in partnership with the Office of the President, has launched a nationwide program that will provide free school bags, school supplies and age-appropriate storybooks to millions of young learners as part of efforts to improve literacy among Filipino children.

The initiative, launched simultaneously across Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao, targets Kindergarten to Grade 3 learners enrolled in public schools nationwide.

The Visayas rollout was held at Mandaue City Central School and led by Undersecretary Rafaelita Aldaba and Assistant Secretary Janir Datukan, who represented Education Secretary Edgardo “Sonny” Angara.

Officials said the program goes beyond distributing school materials and serves as a strategic intervention to address declining reading comprehension levels among young learners identified through recent educational assessments.

According to Aldaba, fostering a love for reading at an early age remains one of the department’s priorities as it works to improve literacy outcomes nationwide.

“We want our children to enjoy reading and develop the habit of learning beyond the classroom,” Aldaba said during the launch.

“Providing them with books they can personally own and bring home gives them greater opportunities to read with their families and continue learning outside school hours,” Aldaba added.

Each beneficiary will receive a school bag funded by the Office of the President, along with school supplies and carefully selected storybooks and coloring books provided by DepEd through partnerships with private publishers and donors.

Education officials said the books were designed to match the developmental and reading levels of young learners. Eight versions of the reading materials were developed and distributed according to grade level to ensure the content remains engaging, age-appropriate and relevant to students’ interests.

Datukan said the initiative aims to make reading materials more accessible, particularly to children with limited access to books at home.

“The goal is not simply to distribute books but to encourage children to read and develop a lifelong appreciation for learning,” Datukan said.

“When students have materials they can call their own, they are more likely to read regularly and share those learning experiences with their families,” he added.

Officials noted that recent literacy assessments showed a decline in reading comprehension among learners, making early intervention a priority.

To maximize the program’s impact, the books are being distributed directly to students rather than being kept in school libraries or storage facilities.

Bring home

DepEd believes allowing children to take books home will increase their exposure to reading and strengthen parental involvement in their education.

The initiative also reflects a collaborative effort among National Government agencies, local government units (LGUs), private publishers and community partners working toward the common goal of improving educational outcomes.

Aside from literacy development, education officials used the occasion to discuss ongoing efforts to address classroom congestion in public schools.

Datukan said DepEd continues to work closely with LGUs to construct additional classrooms and educational facilities in overcrowded areas.

The department is also expanding the DepEd Voucher Program, which allows qualified learners to transfer to participating private schools when public school facilities become overcrowded.

According to education officials, these measures form part of a broader strategy to achieve an average classroom-to-student ratio of 1:40 and provide a more conducive learning environment for children.

Meanwhile, Assistant Secretary John Rill, recognized as one of the program’s key proponents, emphasized the importance of making educational resources available to learners regardless of their socioeconomic background.

Officials also highlighted logistical improvements in the program’s implementation. Instead of relying on centralized procurement, DepEd released printing funds directly to school divisions, allowing local offices to manage procurement and production based on their specific needs.

They said the decentralized approach helped speed up implementation, reduce delays and ensure learning materials reached schools in time for the opening of classes.

Funding for the initiative has been allocated under the current budget year, and DepEd expressed hope that the program will become a regular annual undertaking.

For education leaders, the distribution program represents more than a simple giveaway. It is part of a broader effort to strengthen foundational literacy, support struggling learners and equip children with the tools they need to succeed academically.

“Our objective is to ensure that every child has the opportunity to read, learn and dream. By investing in our youngest learners today, we are investing in the future of the country,” Aldaba said. / ABC