DepEd subsidy expansion to reach 2.4M students

THE National Government through the Department of Education (DepEd) will continue providing subsidies for underprivileged learners in private schools for the upcoming school year, targeting more than 2.4 million beneficiaries.

The assistance will be rolled out under the Expanded Government Assistance to Students and Teachers in Private Education (E-GASTPE) for School Year 2026-2027.

Nearly 990,000 junior high school students will be covered by the Educational Service Contracting (ESC) program, while approximately 1.47 million senior high school learners will benefit from the Senior High School Voucher Program (SHS-VP).

Education Secretary Sonny Angara said the program allows families to enroll children in private schools, easing financial pressure while helping to decongest public classrooms.

“Prayoridad ni Pangulong Bongbong Marcos na mapagaan ang pasanin ng mga pamilyang Pilipino pagdating sa matrikula at iba pang bayarin sa eskwelahan,” Angara said in a news release Friday, May 1, 2026.

(President Bongbong Marcos’ priority is to ease the burden of Filipino families when it comes to tuition and other school fees.)

“Hindi dapat tumigil ang pag-aaral ng isang bata dahil lang sa kakulangan sa pera. Ang tulong ng pamahalaan ay dapat makarating sa mga pamilyang pinaka-nangangailangan,” he added.

(A child’s education should not stop just because of lack of money. Government assistance should reach the families who need it most.)

Unified framework

DepEd has rolled out revised guidelines for E-GASTPE, which now unifies the implementation of ESC, SHS-VP and the Teachers’ Salary Subsidy (TSS) under a single framework.

The new rules emphasize prioritizing learners from disadvantaged backgrounds, including low-income households, Indigenous Peoples communities and geographically isolated areas.

Support for private school teachers also remains a priority. The TSS has increased from P18,000 to P24,000 to sustain education delivery in schools serving subsidized students.

Addressing classroom congestion

Angara noted that the cost of staying in school — including transport, uniforms and fees — continues to strain household budgets.

The Department also linked the subsidy program to broader system pressures, noting that congestion in public schools often forces students into overcrowded classrooms, which affects learning outcomes.

By supporting enrollment in private schools, the government aims to redistribute the student population and preserve education quality across both sectors.

The updated guidelines, under DepEd Order 11, series of 2026, will take effect in the coming school year. / PNA