DepEd supports historical film ‘Quezon’

THE Department of Education (DepEd) has expressed its support for TBA Studios’ historical film “Quezon.”

The film, which is currently screening in cinemas nationwide, is a historical drama that focuses on Manuel L. Quezon years after the Philippine Revolution during the American occupation. “Quezon” stars Jericho Rosales in the titular role. It is directed by Jerrold Tarog.

In an advisory released Oct. 14, 2025, the DepEd encouraged junior and senior high school learners and teachers to “participate and integrate the film into classroom discussions.”

DepEd said the film is designed to “strengthen historical awareness, civic education, and appreciation of the arts among Filipino learners by providing creative, curriculum-aligned tools that make history both relevant and accessible.”

It also recognizes that the film offers a “compelling portrait of history while providing timely reflections on governance, leadership, and national identity.”

“Quezon portrays the life and leadership of President Quezon, highlighting his role in steering the Philippines towards independence,” the advisory further said.

The film, which opened in theaters Oct. 15, is the much-awaited conclusion to TBA Studios’ cinematic Bayaniverse trilogy, a series of films based on Philippine history.

“Quezon” is the number one movie in the Philippines during its opening week, screening in over 300 cinemas nationwide.

Students and teachers can watch “Quezon” at a special ticket price of only P250. To purchase at this special price, students and teachers only need to present a valid school ID at ticket counters in select major cinemas nationwide. This offer is available only in participating movie theaters. It is advised to contact or check with the cinema directly to confirm availability before visiting. / PR