THE Department of Education (DepEd) on Friday, Nov. 20, 2026, hailed public school teachers and field personnel as the agency topped the recent Social Weather Stations (SWS) satisfaction survey.

The DepEd garnered a “very good” rating with a +61 net satisfaction rating, particularly for “providing youth with basic education in public elementary and high schools,” as well as a +50 net satisfaction score for “improving the quality of children’s education.”

In a statement, DepEd Secretary Sonny Angara gave credit to education frontliners behind the agency’s achievement.

“This strong vote of public confidence is a direct testament to the dedication, resilience, and hard work of our teachers, school heads, and education workers nationwide,” he said.

“Even amid complex institutional challenges and evolving learning needs, our educators show up every day committed to nurturing Filipino learners. Their quiet work in classrooms across the country remains the cornerstone of public satisfaction in basic education.”

Angara then vowed to sustain reforms with these milestones as motivation within the sector.

“While we are deeply grateful for the public’s continued trust in our basic education system, we treat these high marks not as a finish line, but as a driving force,” he said.

“We will build on this progress by ensuring our teachers receive the support, resources and career advancement they deserve, while keeping our focus firmly set on elevating learning outcomes for every learner.”

Support to teachers

The DepEd, meanwhile, continued the nationwide distribution of newly procured MacBook Neo laptops, alongside the official launch of GuroXL at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

GuroXL refers to the customized professional development program for teachers in basic education.

This is still part of the government’s intensified efforts under the DepEd Computerization Program (DCP).

In a separate ambush interview, Angara said these tools help enhance quality education and help strengthen teachers’ creativity and innovation.

“For the teachers, this is an efficient tool with Apple software. They will save a lot of time by using the laptops, and they will also be able to make their presentation more attractive,” he said.

At least 1,441 public school teachers in 62 schools in Antipolo City received their new MacBook Neo laptops.

Overall, the agency awarded contracts for a total of 231,725 teacher laptops, covering 169,008 MacBook Neo units and 62,717 Windows-based laptops.

For administrative officers, 3,646 MacBook Neo units were allocated.

The nationwide delivery, meanwhile, will roll out until March 2027, following its kick-off in Dagupan City on Nov. 9. / PNA