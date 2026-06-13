DepEd’s 3-term shift divides students

THE Department of Education’s (DepEd) proposed shift to a three-term academic calendar for basic education has sparked mixed reactions among students as it prepares to restructure the school year starting School Year 2026–2027.

While the reform aims to improve learning continuity and streamline the schedule, students remain divided on whether the change will benefit learners or create new challenges.

Under the proposed system, the school year will be divided into three academic terms instead of the traditional four-quarter setup. DepEd said the reform is intended to provide longer uninterrupted instructional periods, reduce class disruptions, and improve lesson pacing for both students and teachers. The new calendar will run from June 8, 2026, to April 8, 2027, covering 201 class days.

Officials also clarified that the shift will not change the curriculum or reduce learning competencies. Instead, it focuses on reorganizing the academic year to support more continuous instruction and structured learning periods.

Janifah D. Macatutong, a Grade 12 ABM student at Don Vicente Rama Memorial National High School (DVRMNHS), said the proposal is a positive step toward improving the education system.

“From what I’ve read online, the three-term calendar is purposely designed to eliminate class disruptions, and it offers many benefits to the school system,” Macatutong said.

She said she first learned about the proposal after the 2025–2026 school year ended and initially felt both shock and excitement.

“I felt a mix of shock and excitement. As a student myself, I experienced the four-quarter calendar, and I found it inefficient,” she said.

Macatutong said she supports the implementation of the three-term calendar, noting that longer instructional periods may help improve learning continuity and reduce forgetfulness caused by frequent interruptions.

However, Jahmira C. Espadilla, a Grade 12 student of science, technology, engineering and mathematics from the same school, said the proposed shift raises concerns about adjustment and academic demands.

“I didn’t think much of it, since I thought it may just seem the same with the old term calendar,” Espadilla said.

While she does not fully oppose the reform, she emphasized that the sudden transition may be challenging for students and teachers who are used to the current system.

“It’s not that I do not support it, but I just think that this proposed term change is sudden and it is a major shift for everyone,” she said.

“We’ve been used to the traditional term, so shifting to a three-term system suddenly may be a transition shock.”

Espadilla also expressed concern that longer academic terms may make lessons more difficult to absorb and review before examinations.

“Since it’s a longer term, maybe the topics are longer, so it may be hard for some to digest everything for the exams per term,” she said.

Despite this, she noted that the system could also help reduce student pressure by spreading academic workload over a longer period.

“I personally think students will feel less pressured with this setup. Since we’ll have a longer period each term, workloads are probably not stacked and will be taken slowly,” she said.

The differing perspectives highlight both optimism and caution among students regarding the proposed reform. While some see it as a way to improve learning continuity, others emphasize the need for proper adjustment and preparation.

As DepEd moves forward with plans for implementation, students say clear guidelines and support systems will be essential to ensure a smooth transition for learners and educators alike. (Mark Paul C. Secretaria / DVRMNHS)