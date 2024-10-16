Depilo, Que share lead in Bacolod

MURCIA, Negros Occidental – Rico Depilo, a frequent contender yet to win a title, made headlines with a flawless, bogey-free 64, tying for the lead at the ICTSI Bacolod Golf Challenge on Wednesday, October 16, 2024.

He shares the top spot at eight-under 132 with seasoned pro Angelo Que (63) and rising star Aidric Chan (66), setting the stage for an exciting finish at the Bacolod Golf and Country Club.

With just two strokes separating the top 10 players, the competition remains wide open. Kim Tae Soo fired the tournament’s best round with a 62, putting him at 133 alongside Jhonnel Ababa (65) and Reymon Jaraula (66).

Keanu Jahns is also in contention for his second career victory, shooting a 65 to tie for eighth place with a total of 134, alongside Japan’s Ozeki Kakeru (67) and Fidel Concepcion (68).

Despite Depilo’s impressive performance, he has yet to secure a Philippine Golf Tour title after over two decades of competition.

“My shots were steady, and my approach shots landed close to the hole, helping me score six birdies,” Depilo said. “I didn’t expect to score this well, but I got lucky today.”

The 52-year-old, who often struggles in later rounds due to fatigue, hopes to maintain his energy as he seeks his first title.

Que, known for his three Asian Tour victories, rebounded from a slow start with a superb 63, while Chan’s consistency kept him in the hunt. Both players are formidable competitors as the tournament unfolds.

Que noted, “The best part of my game today was getting my shots close and sinking more putts,” while Chan credited his practice rounds for his performance, emphasizing the need to improve his putting for a breakthrough win.

Jobim Carlos shot a 66, tying with Ira Alido and Tony Lascuña at 11th with 136. Forty-four players made the cut at one-over 141, including last week’s winner Zanieboy Gialon, who bounced back with a bogey-free 67 after a tough 74. / GOLF PINOY DOTCOM