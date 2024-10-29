DEPW, CCMC execs warned of possible contempt

OFFICIALS from Cebu City’s Department of Engineering and Public Works (DEPW), Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC) and a contractor were warned of possible contempt if they continued to refuse the council’s invitation.

The City Council called for an executive session on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024, for clarifications and updates of the ongoing construction of CCMC.

The absence of DEPW and CCMC officials from the executive session frustrated many council members, as they had numerous unanswered questions.

As a result, Councilor Nestor Archival Sr. scheduled another executive session for Nov. 7 to clarify outstanding issues related to the CCMC, expressing hope that DEPW and CCMC heads would

finally attend.

While the council typically sends invitations to department heads to address councilors’ queries, a recently approved ordinance, signed by Mayor Raymond Garcia, now grants the council powers of contempt to summon city officials who refuse to respond to council invitations.

One key clarification the council sought from DEPW was why P136 million, earmarked as an advance payment to M.E. Sicat Construction Inc. for the now-terminated seventh to 10th floors, was released despite the council’s concerns over the scope of work covered by that budget.

Councilor Mary Ann De los Santos said that DEPW officials may have been instructed to avoid attending the executive sessions, adding that those invited “did not place importance on the matter.”

This executive session marked the sixth such session on the CCMC project; DEPW attended only once on Sept. 27, and even then, only sent

a representative.

Present at the session were CCMC overseer Robert Barquez, representatives from the City Accounting Office and the Cebu Medical Society. However, CCMC head Peter Mancao, DEPW head Lowell Corminal, and C.E. Padilla Construction representatives were absent.

In light of the continued absences, Councilor Jocelyn Pesquera suggested that she may ask the mayor to initiate contempt proceedings against officials who deny council invitations to executive sessions.

“Let’s just hope and pray that on Nov. 7, all stakeholders will be present so we can move forward and finally complete the project for the City of Cebu,” said De los Santos.

Milking cow

On the other hand, De los Santos has claimed that the CCMC may have been used as a “milking cow” by previous administrations, suggesting that project delays could have been deliberate.

De los Santos, speaking during an executive session, stated that she observed numerous contract awards for the CCMC’s construction, but that the programs of work and estimates (Powe) submitted to the council remain incomplete.

Archival highlighted repeated instances in which DEPW officials requested council approval for Powe on the CCMC project without clear inclusions, making it difficult for the council to track previous approvals.

Archival has called for greater transparency from DEPW officials regarding their requests for the CCMC’s completion.

Council bypassed?

In a separate interview, Archival revealed that the City Accounting Office provided him with a report showing the budget released for CCMC’s Phases 1 through 3, as well as an additional contract he was previously unaware of.

He claimed that the City Government had awarded P1 billion for Phase 4’s construction without the council’s knowledge.

Archival explained that while the contract may have been previously awarded, the council’s primary concern was understanding the budget inclusions and having DEPW explain them.

When he inquired about the DEPW’s possession of a certificate of completion for Phase 3 — especially since Phase 4 had already been awarded — DEPW officials confirmed having it but could not present the certificate for Phase 3.

He expressed concern over potential irregularities in contract awarding, pointing out that the council had not received a complete Powe for the CCMC project. He also noted that plans submitted to the council lacked

essential details.

Archival further noted discrepancies in the hospital, such as the presence of only 150 beds on-site, while the total number contracted was 500. He warned that without proper oversight, the City Government could end up wasting funds without adequately serving the people.

“For me, personally, it indicates that something might be hidden. We are now requesting their presence, or we will hold them in contempt,” he stated.

Unfair process?

Pesquera also highlighted the potential consequences of unanswered council questions. If accountability is not enforced, the mayor, the bids and awards committee and council members could face charges, while those making contracts and preparing Powe could go “scot free.”

She suggested that some officials might believe that no one is paying attention to

the project.

The City Government, led by then-Mayor Michael Rama, initially broke ground on the new CCMC project on July 14, 2014. The construction began on July 4, 2015, during Rama’s second mayoral term, as a replacement for the old CCMC building, which was damaged in the 2013 Central

Visayas earthquake.

Since 2015, the City has spent almost P2 billion on the hospital’s construction: P566.085 million for Phase 1, P36.33 million for Phase 1.1, P299 million for Phase 2, P99.72 million for Phase 3 and P907.99 million for Phase 4.

Phase 1 included civil works for structural frames (from lower ground to the seventh floor), exterior walls (from lower ground to the fifth floor) and interior partitions (from lower ground to the second floor).

Phase 2 encompassed mechanical, electrical, plumbing, fire protection, electronic works, interior finishes and painting, among other tasks.

SunStar Cebu learned that DEPW issued a certificate of completion and acceptance to C.E. Padilla for Phase 1 but not for Phase 2.

Significant changes in the project’s scope and design were made during Phase 2 due to urgent needs during the pandemic, necessitating that the facility become operational quickly to accommodate more patients. Originally designated as a parking area, the lower ground floor was converted into functional rooms, costing an additional

P110 million.

Phase 3, meanwhile, continues civil works on the third through sixth floors, which already had structural frameworks from Phase 1.

Phase 4 involves partitions from the fourth to the sixth floor.

Previously, the Commission on Audit flagged the Phase 4 contract price of the CCMC in its 2022 report, stating that it exceeded the budget by over P62 million.

The contract price was initially set at P845.12 million, but the actual cost increased to P907 million due to errors in overhead, contingencies, miscellaneous expenses, profit markup and the application of a 12 percent value-added tax rate. /JPS