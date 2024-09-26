DEPW urged to submit update on CCMC project

THE Cebu City Council has once again questioned the lack of a timetable and overall design plans for the completion of the long-delayed Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC), which has remained unfinished since construction began nearly a decade ago. The council urged the Department of Engineering and Public Works (DEPW) to provide an update on all actual and upcoming works, including budget proposals and funds that have already been disbursed.

During an executive session on Thursday, Sept. 26, Councilor Mary Ann de los Santos inquired why the City Government owes approximately P110 million to CE Padilla Construction Inc. for its civil works at the CCMC. She also asked if the City Government had issued a certificate of completion and acceptance to the firm, which would serve as part of the basis for the unpaid obligation.

Jonathan Tumulak of the DEPW explained that the amount owed was for variation orders made during construction on the lower and ground floors of the CCMC amid the Covid-19 pandemic. He noted that CE Padilla was awarded contracts for both the first and second phases of the new CCMC building construction.

The first phase included civil works for structural frames (from lower ground to seventh floor), exterior walls (from lower ground to fifth floor), and interior partitions (from lower ground to second floor). The second phase involved mechanical, electrical, plumbing, fire protection, electronic works, interior finishes, and painting, among other tasks.

Tumulak confirmed that the DEPW issued a certificate of completion and acceptance to CE Padilla for the first phase but not for the second phase.

He said that significant changes in scope and design occurred during Phase 2 due to urgent needs arising from the pandemic, which required the facility to be operational quickly to accommodate more patients. Originally designated as a parking area, the lower ground floor was converted into function rooms, resulting in an additional expenditure of P110 million.

In 2022, a request for a supplemental budget to cover this unpaid obligation to CE Padilla was denied. De los Santos questioned why work on Phase 3 proceeded without a certificate of completion and acceptance for Phase 2.

She suggested that the P110 million could be classified as a variation order, which Tumulak acknowledged, noting there have been five variation orders.

However, he disagreed with her assertion that the entire project was bid out without an approved detailed engineering design. Tumulak clarified that they proceeded with Phase 3 to continue civil works on floors three through six that already had structural frameworks from Phase 1.

As reported by SunStar Cebu on Aug. 15, there have been at least five phases of CCMC’s construction since 2014, with costs totaling around P1.138 billion: Phase 1 at P566 million; Phase 1.1 at P36 million; Phase 2 at P299 million; Phase 3 at P99 million; and Phase 4 at P136 million.

Due to insufficient documentation presented during the executive session, Councilor Nestor Archival moved to reschedule questioning for Oct. 17.

He proposed inviting Dr. Peter Mancao, CCMC medical director, and representatives from the City Treasurer’s Office to clarify how much has been spent on the hospital project.

De los Santos also invited CE Padilla to explain the City’s unpaid obligation.

She urged Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia to defer rebidding P700 million in “city savings” allocated to complete the CCMC until after deliberations by the City Council. This amount represents funds “saved” from Phase 4 after terminating M.E. Sicat Construction’s contract in November 2022 due to delays.

On Tuesday, Sept. 24, Garcia stated they expect to award the project to a qualified bidder within 30 days. / EHP