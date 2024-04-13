Derillo, Samonte rule aim Golfest

REX Derillo and Renmar Samonte ruled the AIM Alumni and Friends Fellowship Golf tournament at the Alta Vista Golf and Country Club on April 5, 2024.

Derillo, a member of Class 2022, and Samonte (Class 2017) finished the one-day event with a two-under 70 good for 56 points in the Molave Scoring System to win Division 1.

The champions scored a birdie in Holes 2, 4, 11 and 18 for their close win.

Three other pairs scored 56 points with Rodien Paca and Jeff Pintac getting second place over Roberto David and Raymond Lacdao. Koko and Ribo Holganza got fouth place, while Loloy Sabuga and Leo Saberon got fifth place.

“It was a very successful event and it was a chance for the alumni from different batches to get together,” said Felix Tiukinhoy, president of the Alumni Association of AIM and a member of Class 1976.

In Division 2, Edmond and Dean Yap eked out a close win over Kenneth Carredo and Kendrick Soledad, who scored 54 points.

The Yaps also scored 56 points after finishing at two-under, two points ahead of the second placers, thanks to an eagle in Hole 9 and a birdie in Hole 4.

Two pairs finished with identical 52 points with Abu Jandal Hataman and Lorenz Lagon getting third place over Roland Lanuza and Lino Dagos.

Meanwhile, Nimrod Quiñones and Leslie Suntay finished at fifth place after scoring 50 points, while Ryan Macarat and Roy Gayoba got sixth place.

The other finishers in Division 2 are Jermaine Aviles and Jeser Molina Jr., Ted Locson and John Sulay and Tiukinhoy and Jocelyn Rebadulla. / ML